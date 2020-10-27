LETTER: Allow Brady to continue service

At this tumultuous time in the world, the State of Illinois and McLean County, we need continuing strong leadership from our State Representative. Please join me in voting for Dan Brady as our State Representative for the 105th Legislative District.

Dan has continued his outstanding availability to his constituents even if light of the constraints arising from COVID-19. He has worked on and helped pass crucial legislation that has benefitted both individuals and business to deal with this pandemic. Dan was instrumental in securing continued COVID testing at the Bloomington Interstate Center which provides that service for Central Illinois. He assisted many with unemployment insurance matters, and worked with the governor's administration in re-opening plans for Illinois.

Dan has earned the respect of his peers as evidenced by his selection as Deputy House Republican leader in 2017. His leadership position helps to insure that our district's needs and interests are given top consideration in Springfield. Dan has shown the ability and willingness to reach across the aisle when working for legislation that benefits all. Let's make sure Dan Brady is given the opportunity to continue his outstanding public service

Mike Wilson, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0