LETTER: Allow patrons to choose their fate

I am questioning the credibility and logic of our governor, mayor, city officials and liquor commission. Do they realize the IDHP reported in early December that only 4% of positive COVID cases from the state of Illinois were reported from July 1-December 1 came from restaurants and just 3% at bars during this same time. Where did the other 93% of cases come from? And what percentage of our counties positive cases were contracted from our local restaurants and bars? Is there a way to find out? And what percentage of our McLean County population has contracted and recovered from COVID?

And have our mayor, city officials and McLean County Health Department been to our local gyms lately to see all of our “health conscious” patrons puffing without masks on their treadmills and ellipticals? And visited our grocery stores to count the number of patrons? (Go hang out at HyVee, Walmart or Sam’s on a Friday or Saturday.)