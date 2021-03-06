LETTER: Allow us to return to normal life

When it comes to the wearing of masks for COVID-19 protection, I am tired of the fake news and the intimidation practices of the liberal media, and their followers.

The CDC is the organization of scientists and doctors that "everyone" swears by. Well, according to actual CDC statistics, of the people who got COVID-19, 71% always wear a mask, 14% often a mask, and 4% never wear a mask. 85% of all COVID-19 cases are the biggest mask wearers. Non-mask wearers almost never get the virus. CDC facts.

Masks block spittle, and that is all. Masks do not block smoke particles, which are .3 - .7 microns in size. COVID-19 particles are 0.125 microns in size. If masks can't block smoke particles, how can they block the virus particle that is 1/3 the size? They can't.

In March of 2020, Dr. Fauci, on a nationally televised program stated "people should not be wearing masks. Oh yeah, it makes people feel better, but it doesn't prevent the spread of the virus." His words, people. On record.

Mankind has never been (and never will be) able to prevent the spread of a virus. We survive it, and develop immunity within the body.