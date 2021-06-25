LETTER: Allowed to speak, but not heard

Thank you to the residents of Downs for attending the open meeting June 3 about the proposed concrete processing plant. You were all well-informed and shared your concerns and passion for the health and welfare of the community where you have chosen to live and have your children educated.

Sadly, even though there was a majority of residents opposing this, the Village Board proceeded to a vote immediately following the meeting with a 3-3 tie with the mayor then casting a yes vote to pass.

Glad that the residents were granted an obligatory open meeting but the decision was truly already made. We were allowed to speak but again we were not heard.

I hope that we no longer have to endure any bemoaning from the administration here in Downs that residents do not get involved or share their opinions and time. The vote to approve is a perfect example why residents may think it is simply not worth the bother because of pre-determined outcomes. The present administration is apparently not interested in opinions and wishes of the residents instead just going through the motions then proceeding with what they have already decided is best for us.

A very sad day for Downs.

Cheryl Bach, Downs

