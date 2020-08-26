LETTER: Allowing balloting by mail a mistake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the political rhetoric every four years rears its ugly personality, I find the mail-in ballot controversy rather curious yet not surprising.

The House of Representatives is trying its best to pass into law a measure which would allow, if not mandate, the use of mail-in ballots. Their reasoning is of course, that because of COVID-19, it's dangerouos for people to leave their homes and go to a polling place to vote. However, we can go to the grocery store, to restaurants, to large box stores to shop, to bars and almost anywhere else, as long as we wear masks and practice social distancing.

Great; it's as it should be. However, certain political talking heads say that going to a polling place in person is "dangerous". Polling places will be well monitored, including sanitization and social distancing, and probably as we've seen lately, a much less likely place to contract COVID. Moreso, they'll monitor the voting process with diligence as they always do.

On the other hand, mail-in ballots are ripe fruit for election fraud. As Repersentative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said in testimony at a Justice Department Subcommitty on Civil Rights, in 2004, "Paper ballots are extremely susceptible to fraud" and "I can show you experiences (with mail-in ballots) that will make your heads spin". That's a video easy to find on C-Span or YouTube.