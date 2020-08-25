LETTER: Alternatives to Columbus Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have to point out in the article by Analisa Trofimuk "Council to consider holiday proposal" (Aug. 18), "The holiday could replace locale celebration of Columbus Day, which is recognized on the second Monday in October in honor of Christopher Columbus' arrival to the United States."

Sorry to have to point this out, Columbus never set foot on the shores of United States and the United States did not exist until 1776. I also would like to remind people in Chicago that the Columbus statue was in honor of one of the greatest World Fairs held in Chicago in 1893, called the "World's Columbian Exposition."

I really don't have a problem with cancelling Columbus Day holiday, but then you would have to go to school on that day (if school ever opens). And cancelling some of our past presidents means we have to throw away all our paper money with portraits of D.P's.

As for offending Italian Americans by "cancelling" C. Columbus, let's get real. Columbus left Italy for Spain and was funded by the Spanish Queen, Isabella, to sail the ocean blue. The Italians have much more to be proud of and celebrate their heritage by honoring the greatest Italian Renaissance artists, Da Vinci, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo.

Oops, sorry, my mistake! Those are the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Laurel Kutash, Normal

