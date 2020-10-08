LETTER: Amendment about getting more money

Lt. Governor Stratton made official what we all knew or should have known: PrItzker's "fair" tax isn't about fairness; it's about getting more money.

She warned that, if the voters don't approve the graduated income tax in November, we'll all be facing at least a 20% increase in our taxes. The reason for the threatened tax increase is that the Springfield politicians behind the graduated income tax prepared a budget that has already spent the extra money that tax would bring in; if the tax isn't approved, their budget has a big hole in it. They know tax increases are unpopular, but they figured that we'd approve another increase if presented under the guise of a "fair" tax on the "rich."

Now, sensing that the redistribution argument might not work, Pritzker's gang has taken off the velvet "fairness" gloves and threatened that, unless we throw the wealthiest 3% under the bus by approving the graduated tax, they will take the money from all of us by raising everyone's taxes by 20%. The threat exposes the fraud behind this "one-time" tax.

Think about it: a higher tax on 3% of the taxpayers will raise as much money as a 20% increase on 100% of the taxpayers? Really? If we approve the referendum, they'll be back for more money, starting with a tax on retirement income. Guaranteed. Vote no.

David Stanczak, Bloomington

