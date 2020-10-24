LETTER: Amendment makes for equitable taxation

The lowest-earning fifth of the Illinois population pays 14.4% of its income in state and local taxes, while the highest-earning 1% of residents pay half that (7.4%), according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. The middle-earning fifth pays 12.6%. Is this fair?

If Illinois maintains its flat rate income tax to cover the new COVID costs and routine costs for schools, healthcare and public health, human services for the most vulnerable, and public safety, what will happen? We must reduce our expectations even lower for the quality of services we receive. We must expect to pay increased property taxes. And we must expect the unfair flat tax to be increased on all. There is a more equitable way to pay for essential services: vote yes for the Fair Tax Amendment on your ballot.