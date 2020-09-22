LETTER: Amendment marketing is troubling

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state of Illinois is in desperate financial condition. Pensions are underfunded and bills are unpaid. I’ve reluctantly concluded that more revenue is the only workable solution, since the entrenched politicians in Springfield are obviously incapable of implementing a better one.

I’m not opposed to a graduated tax rate in principal, but I don’t have to like the way the “fair tax” proposal is being rolled out. It’s touted as a tax on the super wealthy, millionaires and billionaires, malefactors of great wealth, etc. but actually targets anyone with an income greater than $250,000. The amount is carefully contrived to be low enough to extract considerable revenue yet high enough to avoid vexing a block of voters large enough to jeopardize anyone’s reelection prospects. A $150,000 threshold, “rich” to some people, would raise considerably more revenue but risks stepping on the toes of too many voters.

To curry favor with the rest of us, the 97% as they repeat endlessly, they’ve offered up a sop in the form of a Lilliputian, fraction of one percent tax cut enough to take the kids to Chuck-E-Cheese a couple of times.