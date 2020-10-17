LETTER: Amendment the latest state scam

Please consider carefully the latest scam known as the Fair Tax Amendment promoted by some Illinois lawmakers.

Travel back with me to 1974 when the lottery was started and promised the proceeds were to go to Illinois school children. That promise only lasted a short time before the money was moved to the Common School fund which no longer goes to the classroom but to fund the teachers' retirement which should have been funded by the general fund.

Travel forward with me to 2020 and the ads put out by promoters of the fair tax are following the same play book from 1974, promising money for our schools by passing the fair tax amendment. Past experiences with Illinois lawmakers proves they will distort the truth about most anything, including this amendment .

Please vote no in regards to the passage of the fair tax amendment.

Roger Knoy, Clinton

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0