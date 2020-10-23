LETTER: Amendment verbiage is too vague

I urge all Illinois voters to read the actual word changes before voting on the proposed tax amendment.

A copy of the proposed amendment was mailed to households several weeks ago by the Secretary of State, and a copy was also printed in The Pantagraph on Oct. 14, on page C3. Shown are the words that will be removed from the amendment and the words that will be added to the amendment if this proposal is passed.

Verbiage to be removed includes the words “non-graduated rate” and the wording that states that no more than one tax on income will be imposed at any one time. The new verbiage that will replace the old does not state that the new rates will be “graduated” or “fair” or “progressive” or any similar words. Nor does the new sentence specify how many taxes can be imposed at any given time.

The new verbiage seems to be too vague and leaves much open to the interpretation of the General Assembly. We need verbiage that is specifically stated, as the current verbiage is. Do not just take the arguments for and against this proposed amendment. Read the words for yourself before deciding how you will vote.

Darcia Gillan. Bloomington

