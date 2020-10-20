LETTER: Amendment will make positive change

The states in which I had lived prior to moving to Illinois in 1980 each had graduated state income taxes. So, I was surprised to learn when I moved here that all residents paid the same percentage in state income tax: three percent. I paid my 3% like other Illinoisans, although it was a chunk for someone with minimal income when I first moved here.

That percentage even increased without a vote of the people, only a vote by our state legislators. I was pleased to learn that there is an item on the November 3 ballot to make a positive change with input from state residents, from the taxpayers.

What does this mean to you and to me? Most of us will see no increase in our state income tax; some of us may even see a tax cut. As a retiree, I was also pleased to see that the proposed amendment will not impact retirement income.

If we want to make Illinois more attractive for new businesses, or current businesses to expand in the state, or residents to stay in Illinois, a graduated income tax will be beneficial.

I hear people say that they do not trust our state legislators concerning taxation. If you do not trust those who represent you in Springfield, there is an opportunity in November to vote for representatives that you do trust. It is our choice who represents us.