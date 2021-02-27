LETTER: America could face economic turmoil

In President Biden’s COVID relief plan is $350 billion for state funding for lost tax revenues. This huge sum is a bailout for poorly managed states such as Illinois; there is no reason for all states to pay for the fiscal mismanagement of others. All funds in these COVID relief bills are borrowed by the federal government, financed through the sale of Treasury bonds. Rather than the government showering states with money, it would be logical to have the states borrow exactly what they need through the Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Facility. That way financial accountability is properly placed on the state politicians.

At a cost of $422 billion is $1,400 check distribution to adults and children within income limits ($150,000 family/$75,000 individual) on top of $600 checks distributed in December. There is no reason for a family of four whose wage earners have not had any job or income loss to receive $8,000 of borrowed money. These checks should be directed only at the unemployed and needy to minimize federal debt (now $27 trillion including $4 trillion in COVID relief so far). The most important thing is to vaccinate citizenry and fully open businesses.

The proposed increase in the child tax credit will have an annual cost estimated at $120 billion.