LETTER: America is not a racist society
 Let me be very clear: America is not now, nor ever has been a racist country. Forget about that three-fifths person thing written into the founding our our country. Or the fact that those 3/5 persons were not allowed to exercise their 3/5 vote. And the Jim Crow thing was only a phrase used to describe an over abundance of crows, mostly in the southern parts of the country.

Pay no attention to the bans on inter-racial marriage, which lasted until 1967 when the Supreme Court struck them down in its decision of Loving v. Virginia. Apparently it was OK to sleep together and to have children together, you just couldn't get married.

And forget about the Chinese, who while building the transcontinental railroad also created underground cities for themselves to sidestep various sunset laws. Don't ask me about the treatment of Native Americans who were pushed ever more westward to ever more desolate tracts of land. Or the Irish workers who were not allowed to be buried within the city limits of Bloomington.

All of this is merely liberal revisionism. Nope. American is not now, nor has ever been a racist country. Period.

David Hauman, Bloomington

