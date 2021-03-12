LETTER: America still, Constitution endures

57% of the U.S. Senate declared Donald Trump guilty, a painfully obvious verdict. It was the most bipartisan impeachment in history. In addition, some or all of those who declined to convict actually believed him to be guilty. Right after the trial, Sen. Mitch McConnell said, "There's no question of Trump's guilt."

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) stated simply, "I voted to convict because Donald Trump is guilty." Despite headlines declaring "Acquittal," there was actually a powerful majority in favor of conviction. Civil and criminal trials will follow, but the U.S. Senate is now on record. Their vote confirms what the entire planet witnessed in real time on Jan. 6: Trump is guilty as charged. Many are dead as a result. Many more have permanent physical and psychological injuries.

The Vice President narrowly escaped with his life, to the apparent delight of the former commander-in-chief. Our Constitution nearly fell that day. We owe deepest gratitude to Vice President Pence and the congressional leadership, who proceeded with certifying the electoral college votes mere hours after they were nearly murdered and their historic chambers disgustingly befouled.

As more details emerge, the ghastly truth will continue to shock the world. But for now, thanks be to God: America still stands, and our Constitution endures.

Larry Gaylord, Normal

