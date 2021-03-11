LETTER: Americans must fight cancel culture

Who are these “cancel culture” people? Do they really think they are better and smarter than the rest of us? What gives them the right to tell us and our children what we can read, watch on TV or listen to on radio, where we can go, what we can say or do? These people use racism as an excuse for everything they don’t like. Do they hate the United States so much they want to destroy our freedoms? Maybe they should move to other countries.
They say there is systemic racism and white privilege. Did you ever really look at the people who say that? They are white and Black elites. These people are a disgrace to our country. Their goal is power over all of us and socialism. If our country is a socialist country, it will affect all of us, not just conservatives. And Pelosi and the leaders in Washington, D.C., will be the ones who profit, not the ordinary people. So wake up, people. We all need to fight this and also pray every day for God’s help.
Lois A. Vetter, Gibson City