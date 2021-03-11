LETTER: Americans must fight cancel culture

Who are these “cancel culture” people? Do they really think they are better and smarter than the rest of us? What gives them the right to tell us and our children what we can read, watch on TV or listen to on radio, where we can go, what we can say or do? These people use racism as an excuse for everything they don’t like. Do they hate the United States so much they want to destroy our freedoms? Maybe they should move to other countries.