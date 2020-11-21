LETTER: Americans won't make sacrifices now

During the years of World War II, Americans were asked to make major sacrifices. Some were rationing of certain foods and goods. Some were about adhering to rules and restrictions, such as, a night time curfew so car lights weren't used and spotted by enemies.

There were no rioters in the streets complaining about losing their rights. Instead, Americans buckled down and became patriotic so to join a common goal, to defeat the enemy.

Now in 2020, we are again at war with an enemy. This enemy wears no foreign uniform, but is more powerful than the enemy of WWII. And yet, now some Americans are rioting in the streets, threatening government officials who put in place restrictions which will certainly help us in winning the war against our present enemy.

Our nation has been split over a medical issue to save our nation. Rather than listening to professional facts from medical experts, almost half the nation chooses to follow irresponsible actions. It is now a political and not a medical issue and that is shameful.

Michael Kober, Bloomington

