LETTER: Anarchist, socialist, communist different

I proudly identify as progressive and liberal. Both mean that I advocate for improvement instead of wishing things to stay the same. I don’t understand how I can be labeled as an anarchist and socialist at the same time. These terms are not consistent with each other and are used to create fear. An anarchist seeks a society with no government or laws. A socialist promotes more control by the government. Yes, I am in favor of changing or eliminating unfair laws and practices. But I also think all have a right to good affordable healthcare and medications, which the private sector has failed miserably in providing. Privatizing schools and the postal service will not end up any better. I would rather my money go to a government I elect than into the pockets of billionaire oligarchs.