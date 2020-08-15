LETTER: Anarchist, socialist, communist different

I proudly identify as progressive and liberal. Both mean that I advocate for improvement instead of wishing things to stay the same. I don’t understand how I can be labeled as an anarchist and socialist at the same time. These terms are not consistent with each other and are used to create fear. An anarchist seeks a society with no government or laws. A socialist promotes more control by the government. Yes, I am in favor of changing or eliminating unfair laws and practices. But I also think all have a right to good affordable healthcare and medications, which the private sector has failed miserably in providing. Privatizing schools and the postal service will not end up any better. I would rather my money go to a government I elect than into the pockets of billionaire oligarchs.
And don’t even think of calling me a communist. Trump is much closer to being a communist than I could ever be. He caters to Putin, and says he “loves” Kim. It appears that he wants to be a totalitarian dictator surrounded by an oligarchy of billionaires. Fortunately our constitution has prevented him from doing such. A big change I champion is to “vote him out.”
I have lost the respect I used to have for the Republican party because of the way most members have enabled and pandered to Donald Trump. The party has lost its way. Calling it the party of Lincoln is a gross misrepresentation of that great man.
Pam Lubeck, Bloomington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!