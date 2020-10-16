LETTER: Anything but fair to taxpayers

One of the most clever, and sinister, tricks that politicians play is to use the word “fair” in describing something they want. The reason for this of course is that there is no precise definition of the word “fair.” What one person thinks is fair, another person thinks is unfair. Consequently, “fair” is the perfect word to use from a politician’s perspective — it is fundamentally ambiguous, and perfectly squishy. It means whatever the politician decides it means.

For this reason and others, I will paraphrase William F. Buckley, who once said that whoever uses the word “fair” when discussing taxes ought to be taken out to the woodshed and dealt with appropriately.

When government routinely outspends its tax revenues, it does so for decades, and then it has the cajones to introduce a “fair” tax amendment to supposedly fix everything, taxpayers should be outraged. In this context, what “fair” really means is subsidizing egregiously out of control government spending that politicians have no intention of fixing.

Vote no on the fair tax amendment. It is anything but fair to taxpayers.

Ken Sommers, Bloomington

