LETTER: Appreciate Swiech throughout career
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

I have appreciated Paul Sweich and his work as a journalist for 37 years. In 1983 I was the initiating Executive Director of Mennonite Hospital's community wellness and employee health programs and Paul's work included the health beat.

He sometimes called to ask if we had a staff member with expertise in the topic he was writing about, and we usually did. We consistently felt good about the articles which, as he wrote Sunday, were "fair, accurate, and unbiased" and did accomplish his goals of "informing, motivating" his readers. He did these things by his "listen more and talk less" approach that shaped our professional knowledge into well-expressed articles that made a difference in people's lives and in our community.

As journalism changes under extreme financial pressures, I commend Paul for his long and good career as an 'old-fashioned' excellent journalist. Thank you.

John Libert, Bloomington

