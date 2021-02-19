LETTER: Appreciating Koos' service, leadership

We are Illinois State University graduates and have lived in Bloomington-Normal for more than 50 years. We have known Chris Koos for at least 25 years, introduced by friends who, like us, were raising children in this community.

Chris has deep roots here. He is a "towny," he is a small business owner, and we know him to be a man who cares deeply and passionately about the well-being of the citizens of Normal. Chris cares about the past, present, and future of the Town and his longevity as a citizen of Normal is an attribute that we can rely on.

He is steadfast and forthright regarding his conviction to maintaining Normal as a desirable place to live and work for those of us who live here now and for those who choose to call Normal home and raise a family here going forward.

We value and appreciate Chris’ commitment to continue to serve this community. His leadership skills are exemplary, and his intentions are well founded and forward thinking. We wholeheartedly back him to continue laying the positive, thoughtfully conceived path to the future for the citizens of Normal.