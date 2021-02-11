LETTER: Are children really a burden?

Did you know your children are a financial burden? Wow, I never thought about that when they hug you to tell you good night. And in your mind you say yeah, you are a financial burden and maybe I can get the government to buy you and move you in with somebody who will feed you and take you to the doctor and do all those silly mundane things until you are 21 and can get a job.

Tyler Cowen, a Bloomberg Opinion Columnist, is stumping for big payments from the government to everyone who has children because he says "for so many families a child remains a financial burden." Have our values really deteriorated so far that we consider our children a burden? Remember the famous boy who said, "he ain't heavy, he's my brother"?

I'm sure people who have lost their job do need help feeding their families, but even before the pandemic, buses were picking up kids to take them to feed them. Why didn't the parents feed them? The more dependent we become on the government, the more our freedom evaporates.