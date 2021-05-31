LETTER: Are Republicans afraid of the truth?

What are they afraid of?

Republican Senators who voted against an investigation of the January 6 attack on the Capitol are clearly afraid of something. They said "No" to a proposal to get to the bottom of the attack on the symbol of our democracy. Rumors still swirl around that insurrection which was an effort to overturn the presidential election. Five people were killed, including a police officer, and 140 other officers were injured. Members of Congress were hurried off to secure locations. Our democracy itself was under threat.

At other crucial moments, such as the assassination of President Kennedy or the 9/11 terrorist attack, Congress created a Special Commission of respected citizens, on a non-partisan basis, to sift through the evidence so that we could avoid similar threats to our democracy in the future. But a majority of today's Senate Republicans, led by Senator Mitch McConnell, refused to support such a search for the facts of January's assault.

I ask again, What are they afraid of?