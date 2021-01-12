LETTER: Art Schrest's life made a difference

I became acquainted with Art Schrest when he was the Radio Farm Director of WJBC --'The Spirit of McLean County'. Yes, he served agriculture well as the Voice and Spirit as he informed both those that are involved in agriculture as well as communicating with his listeners 'about agriculture'. Art was a most skilled and talented communicator and the numerous awards he received attest to his skills and passions.
Art's career was cut short because of his stroke at the age of 56, but not his desire to live. Every time our paths crossed -- after his stroke -- Art seemed to lift one's spirit from his attitude and the smile he displayed.
Art made a difference during the 36 years of his career in extension, radio, public relations and as a communicator for and about agriculture.
Thanks Art and Rest in Peace.
J. Gordon and Sandra Bidner, Carlock