LETTER: Article's claim an overstatement

Clinton was supposedly elected to fix a bad economy created by his Republican predecessor, but other than an above 7% unemployment rate, most all economic indicators were favorable at that time. The unemployment rate was trending down at election time. The real reason Clinton won the election was due to a conservative third party candidate by the name of Ross Perot sucking up 19% of a vote that would have otherwise likely gone to Bush. Clinton won with only 43% of the vote in 1992. He also failed to get a majority vote in 1996. He did raise taxes, and had a balanced budget at one point, but part of the credit goes to the Republican Congress that assisted in keeping spending under control. His success was largely due to economic factors built into the economy installed by the Reagan (Republican) administration prior to Bush.