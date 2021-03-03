LETTER: Article's claim an overstatement

There was an article in the Pantagraph Opinion section a few weeks ago proclaiming the American economy does better under Democrat administrations. The author cited the Clinton and Obama administrations’ accomplishments as proof.
Clinton was supposedly elected to fix a bad economy created by his Republican predecessor, but other than an above 7% unemployment rate, most all economic indicators were favorable at that time. The unemployment rate was trending down at election time. The real reason Clinton won the election was due to a conservative third party candidate by the name of Ross Perot sucking up 19% of a vote that would have otherwise likely gone to Bush. Clinton won with only 43% of the vote in 1992. He also failed to get a majority vote in 1996. He did raise taxes, and had a balanced budget at one point, but part of the credit goes to the Republican Congress that assisted in keeping spending under control. His success was largely due to economic factors built into the economy installed by the Reagan (Republican) administration prior to Bush.
Reagan won both of his elections by landslides as Americans desired the strong leadership he offered in dealing with the leftover horrific high inflation economy and weak leadership displayed by Democrat president Jimmy Carter. The inflation problem came about in large part due to massive deficit funding of federal entitlement programs initiated by Democrat Lyndon B. Johnson’s “Great Society” initiative. The effects lasted into the late 70s. Reagan substantially reduced inflation, unemployment, and the tax burden while in office.
The non-prime real estate market collapse in 2008 tarnished George W. Bush’s legacy, and the COVID-19 pandemic did Trump in. Negative consequences would have affected whoever was in charge.
Obviously, claiming that Democrats are better at managing the economy is an overstatement.
Rick Skelley, Bloomington