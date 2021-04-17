 Skip to main content
LETTER: At very least, an apology needed
After the election on Tuesday, April 6, I read Bloomington Alderwoman Jen Carrillo’s post on a Facebook page and in your paper regarding her future actions toward the two new alderpersons. I am absolutely appalled that anyone would say what she said about “making life a living hell” for the new people on the Bloomington City Council.

In my opinion, at the very least, she needs to make a public apology for these remarks. Perhaps a few sessions with a licensed clinical psychologist might also be helpful in order to learn to communicate in a more positive manner. Might I make another suggestion that she be removed from the council? Do you suppose we, the public, could impeach her?

Paula Leifel, Bloomington

