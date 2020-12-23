LETTER: Attacking character is unreasonable

In a story (Pantagraph, Dec. 16) about the hardships for restaurant owners and their employees caused by Gov. Pritzker’s order stopping indoor service in restaurants, restaurant owner, Rob Dobski, said, “I don’t think the governor even thinks about people like that and this is what hurts most.”

Seriously? If I read Dobski correctly, he is saying that the governor is a bad person, an uncaring person devoid of feelings for folks who are suffering without paychecks. Apparently, Dobski doesn’t buy the idea that the governor is possibly trying to save lives by taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For Dobski, it’s not that the governor may be factually wrong about the need to stop indoor service. No, Dobski wants us to believe that people who disagree with him on this issue, like the governor, are simply bad people.

It’s this kind of reasoning and talk that is tearing this country apart. We can’t even sit down and have a civil conversation about the pros and cons of a particular policy because we have made enemies of those with whom we disagree. Democracy will not survive this lack of civil discourse.

Trying to win an argument by simply attacking your opponent’s character and motives, rather than his or her evidence and logic, is unreasonable, inappropriate and irresponsible.

Joe White, Bloomington

