LETTER:Back-door attempt to add a tax

Voters on the amendment to the state constitution for a progressive income tax should be aware that this is a back-door attempt to implement a tax on retirement income. Currently the Illinois Department of Revenue excludes most basic retirement income (pensions, Social Security, etc.) because this income would have to be taxed at the same 5% rate as other income. Such a tax would provoke a lot of anger from the population and an incentive for retirees to leave the state.

If we vote in favor of a progressive income tax, we open up the ability of the legislature to easily set a lower rate of income tax on retirement income. An intro rate of 1-2% could be set to ease into taxing retirement income, but we open the door toward higher tax rates as our irresponsible government gobbles up more and more tax revenue.

Retirement incomes continue to shrink for lots of middle-class residents. Vote no on the progressive income tax if you want your elders to be able to afford retirement in Illinois.

Aaron Shipley, Bloomington

