LETTER: Back legislation that lifts people up

Thank you to the Pantagraph for printing the opinion piece by Leonard Pitts concerning our transgender population.

His statements of the fear and dislike for what we don't understand are a good explanation of what is happening across America. It is with such sadness that we hear each day of the legislation that many states are putting forth to harm our transgender community and their families.

Pitts stated that 122 bills from 33 states have been proposed restricting non-conforming individuals. It was encouraging to hear President Biden announce that he will continue to stand up for trans youth who are facing such discrimination.

As an aunt to a transgender niece and as a friend to a grandmother of a transgender granddaughter, I have learned that it is all about love. It will take all of us to not only feel love for each other but to speak up and act so that all are included in the joy of life with no exceptions. Please support policies, candidates, and legislation that lifts people up.

Julie Knutson, Bloomington

