 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Back McIntyre for county board
0 comments

LETTER: Back McIntyre for county board

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

We have known John McIntyre for over 35 years and highly regard him for his work ethic, character and overall community support. John has been a teacher, coach, grade school principal, community volunteer and member of the county board, currently serving as board chair.

John puts in numerous hours as board chair and has always done his best to be a good listener and respond to constituents concerns. John McIntyre is a proven leader who has and will put the needs of citizens of McLean county above partisan politics. We urge the voters in McLean County District 5 to support the re-election of John McIntyre to the McLean County Board.

Dan and Pam Kelley, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News