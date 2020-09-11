LETTER: Back McIntyre for county board

We have known John McIntyre for over 35 years and highly regard him for his work ethic, character and overall community support. John has been a teacher, coach, grade school principal, community volunteer and member of the county board, currently serving as board chair.

John puts in numerous hours as board chair and has always done his best to be a good listener and respond to constituents concerns. John McIntyre is a proven leader who has and will put the needs of citizens of McLean county above partisan politics. We urge the voters in McLean County District 5 to support the re-election of John McIntyre to the McLean County Board.