LETTER: Back plan for quality child care

Quality child care was too expensive and too hard to find before the pandemic, now it’s even worse. Child care centers have closed, reduced enrollment levels, and/or increased costs. Fortunately, President Biden recently announced the American Families Plan which would provide necessary monetary support for families who are struggling to afford childcare and early childhood education.

I am joining Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) in urging Representative Rodney Davis to support kids by supporting this plan.

I come from a family of teachers, and we have personally witnessed the struggles kids face when their parents cannot send them to quality childcare centers or pre-school because of financial hardship. Kids should be given every opportunity to succeed in school, and a strong start is critical for long-term educational success.

The American Families Plan would provide $1.8 trillion dollars to families that would allow their children to start their school years strong. These funds would support pre-school and childcare centers, both of which are critical early learning components. $200 billion for universal pre-school and $225 billion for childcare would make a significant difference in kids’ lives.