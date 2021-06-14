LETTER: Back system that offers choice

Indiana's Legislature is expanding their budget to increase the voucher program from 37,000 to 48,000 students per year. These provisions lift the income gap from $96,000 to $145,000, which would make 90% if the population eligible for the program. Another provision would increase grants per students for this program, which makes the teacher's union very unhappy. Their beef is that money to expand choice is taken from traditional public schools; which is not true. We as Illinois taxpayers need to ask our local politicians and school board members why we pay on an average twice the amount of money to educate one student compared to Indiana.
Since Mclean County tax bills are being mailed and we look at approximately 75% of our tax obligations going to Unit 5 and 87. Every year this segment is always increasing.
Once again Hoosiers are leading the way in establishing an education system that gives parents and children a choice.
Larry Mohundro, Bloomington