LETTER: Back system that offers choice

Indiana's Legislature is expanding their budget to increase the voucher program from 37,000 to 48,000 students per year. These provisions lift the income gap from $96,000 to $145,000, which would make 90% if the population eligible for the program. Another provision would increase grants per students for this program, which makes the teacher's union very unhappy. Their beef is that money to expand choice is taken from traditional public schools; which is not true. We as Illinois taxpayers need to ask our local politicians and school board members why we pay on an average twice the amount of money to educate one student compared to Indiana.