LETTER: Backing Blumenshine for Normal council
I am writing this letter in support of David Paul Blumenshine for Normal Town Council. Blumenshine is not in this for himself. Consistently, he is looking for folks to build a bench and believes so strongly in Term Limits, he signed a pledge to impose them on himself.

Many are focusing on getting themselves elected. Blumenshine’s focus is on the long run. He presses issues that will not hurt him but will hurt our children and grandchildren. Unlike career politicians, he actively looks for younger generation conservatives to bring under his wing.

I’ve known David Paul for many years. He doesn’t waver in his faith or succumb to pressures of politics. Vote David Paul Blumenshine on April 6.

Jeff Haab, Normal

