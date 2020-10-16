LETTER: Backing Brady for re-election in 105th

I am writing to show my support for Dan Brady's reelection to the 105th Legislative District.
I have been fortunate to call Dan Brady my state representative for the past several years. Over that time I have observed Dan work tirelessly for the people of his district and for the state of Illinois. I have seen first-hand how Dan is willing to roll up his sleeves and address the tough issues facing the people of this district. We need more leaders like Dan who are willing to address concerns on a personal level, and work to ensure that the interests of the 105th are put first.
As a small business owner, I value a leader who understands the unique concerns of our local business community. Dan Brady is such a leader and will continue to pursue the interests of small business owners in Springfield and beyond.
Join me in voting to reelect Dan Brady as our state representative.
Joshua Rinker, Downs
