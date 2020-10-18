LETTER: Backing Brady in re-election campaign

We are writing to support Dan Brady in his re-election campaign for representative of the 105th Legislative District. Dan has served in this role for nearly 20 years and helps our community greatly.

Friendly jokes exist that Dan is everywhere at all times, which seems true sometimes. Jokes aside, Dan’s continued dedication to connecting with the community is more than shaking hands, rather it gives opportunities for people to discuss real issues with him.

This year, those opportunities for regular interactions were limited due to COVID. However, Dan continued to make himself available to residents with questions and concerns during the pandemic. Many of these concerns related to COVID and Dan’s work helped individuals and small businesses in many ways such as securing state grant funding for businesses and also keeping the COVID testing center open.

Dan will continue to work for us as he has the past 19 years.

Jim and Heather Harcar, Bloomington

