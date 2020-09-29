 Skip to main content
LETTER: Backing Brady in the 105th
LETTER: Backing Brady in the 105th

Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

We are proud to support Dan Brady for state representative in the 105th Legislative District. We have always found Dan to be very approachable and helpful in matters where we needed assistance. His voting record is consistent with lowering taxes, supporting education and streamlining our government. We feel

Dan represents us and our concerns in Springfield. Dan has always been easy to find out and about among his constituents regularly attending fundraisers, events, and other activities important to the people of the 105th legislative district. Please join us and supporting Dan Brady for state representative.

Kathy Gibson, Bloomington

