LETTER: Backing Brady's re-election in 105th

I am writing in support of Dan Brady to be re-elected as state representative for the 105th District. Rep. Brady has always been right there to come to the aide of his constituents and their families.

When my elderly father was being taken advantage of by a local retailer, to the point of age discrimination, Dan was the first elected official to respond to my pleas. Dan's extensive work with the Illinois Department of Aging senior ombudsman proved instrumental in handling my dad's situation. Dan intervened and the problem was immediately corrected.

When my brother unexpectedly passed away four years ago, I received condolences from Dan, and since my brother was a veteran, Rep. Brady sent a certificate to obtain an American flag that was flown over the capital. Dan works tirelessly for his constituents; please work for him and vote yes to Dan Brady.

Ed Neaves, Normal

