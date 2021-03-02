LETTER: Backing Cunningham for school board

I am writing in support of Gavin Cunningham’s candidacy for a seat on the Unit 5 School Board.

Gavin is a person of impeccable integrity who is dedicated to excellence in education. A 2020 graduate of Normal West High School, Gavin displayed this dedication while a student, actively supporting the inclusion and success of peers and participating in programs to assist others. While in high school, his Unit 5 elementary internship furthered his commitment.

Gavin is currently attending ISU, preparing for a Special Education career. He has remained informed of issues impacting Unit 5 students. Gavin’s experiences and depth of knowledge make him uniquely qualified to serve on the School Board.

Gavin has a history of community service in Bloomington-Normal. He’s been pivotal in establishing a new paradigm in which youth and adults work collaboratively in pursuit of shared goals. Gavin co-founded and led BN Youth Activists (BNYA), advocating for safe schools, environmental causes, and the support of local healthcare workers. Prior to the 2018 election, BNYA sponsored a Town Hall meeting, promoting civic engagement and education on candidates and issues.