LETTER: Backing Fazzini for auditor
LETTER: Backing Fazzini for auditor

Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

We have the unique opportunity to vote for a candidate for McLean County auditor who is totally qualified for the job. Rob Fazzini’s years of banking and auditing experience make him the prime candidate for the job.

His involvement in the community over the years shows how much he cares about serving. His recommendation that the auditor’s job does not merit a salary of $100,000 shows his concern for voters and taxpayers. If the salary were reduced, as he suggests, it would result in almost $20,000 which could be applied to other much needed priorities in the county.

This is a chance to put a top quality candidate in the auditor’s position and I strongly advise voting for Rob Fazzini.

Paige Proctor, Carlock

