LETTER: Backing Fazzini for auditor
LETTER: Backing Fazzini for auditor

Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

I endorse Rob Fazzini for McLean County Auditor because we need changes in our auditor office that will be implemented now, and for our future. I believe Rob is the person to get that done.

Rob’s platform states his first 100 days in office he will:

  • Convert the Auditor position to a professional staff position without regard to party affiliation.
  • Meet with each county board member to discuss changing the Auditor office from elected to appointed and therefore non-partisan.
  • Meet with the 25 McLean County department heads to repair broken communication with the auditor's office.

I have known Rob Fazzini personally and professionally for 30 years. His character and passion for our community will drive him to accomplish his promises.

Steven Aves, Normal

