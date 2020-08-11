LETTER: Backing Fazzini for auditor

I endorse Rob Fazzini for McLean County Auditor because we need changes in our auditor office that will be implemented now, and for our future. I believe Rob is the person to get that done.
Rob’s platform states his first 100 days in office he will:
- Convert the Auditor position to a professional staff position without regard to party affiliation.
- Meet with each county board member to discuss changing the Auditor office from elected to appointed and therefore non-partisan.
- Meet with the 25 McLean County department heads to repair broken communication with the auditor's office.
I have known Rob Fazzini personally and professionally for 30 years. His character and passion for our community will drive him to accomplish his promises.
Steven Aves, Normal
