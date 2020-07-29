LETTER: Backing Fazzini for auditor

I have known Rob Fazzini for 25 years professionally as a leader in the local banking industry. His command of auditing policy and procedures will benefit the citizens of McLean County as our auditor.
Rob has years of volunteering in leadership roles such as the board President of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and the McLean County Museum of History.
I believe Rob to be committed to whatever task he pursues. He has the experience and integrity to be the next McLean county auditor.
Jim Allen, Bloomington
