LETTER: Backing Gozur for school board
LETTER: Backing Gozur for school board

Here's why I will vote for Stan Gozur on April 6 for the Unit 5 School Board.

I've known Stan for about 10 years, since he started working at State Farm after graduating from The Ohio State University. As we've worked together, he's always been one to share his honest thoughts and ask questions to ensure he understands another's opinion. He likes to problem solve and think through pros and cons of different options. I want these skills in the school board member I vote for so I know decisions that are being made have been fully considered and discussed.

In addition to having Stan as a co-worker, he's also my friend. I've learned he's always wanting to make an impact on anything he's involved in or connected to. His wife is a teacher in the Unit 5 school district, and I recall him bringing together a group of friends to attend a trivia competition for his wife's school's PTO fundraiser. And this support for the district existed before he had children.

He now has three young children who will grow up in Unit 5 schools, which will allow him to bring a father's perspective to school board decisions, paying attention to both the near-term and longer-term impacts of those decisions. I want a school board member who will care about the district for more than just his time on the school board.

Please vote with me for Stan Gozur for the Unit 5 School Board.

Jennifer Heizer, Normal

