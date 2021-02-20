LETTER: Backing McCarthy for Normal council

Please vote April 6th for Kevin McCarthy, Town of Normal Councilperson. Kevin has served Normal well, both on and outside of council duties. He is pragmatic, principled, and has proven leadership success. Kevin has the ability to discern truth from rhetoric and policy from politics. He is an intelligent, business-oriented Councilperson who effectively balances the needs of the community and its citizens against the current realities we face.

Kevin has been a supporter of bringing businesses to the area (such as Rivian and Destihl) which in turn results in jobs and economic vitality to this community. His dedication to Normal is evidenced not only in his service on Town Council but also in his volunteerism. He co-founded the Bloomington-Normal Innovation Alliance as well as the EDC STEM Education Partnership which encourages new innovation growth and the development of a local workforce, helping the community be gainfully employed.

As a small business owner and citizen, Kevin understands the economic impact of taxes and wisely invests those funds in Normal- whether it be for infrastructure, providing police and fire protection, or generally enhancing Normal for the good of all- his financial acumen and fiscal stewardship serves us well.