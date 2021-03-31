 Skip to main content
LETTER: Backing Mollie Ward in Ward 7
LETTER: Backing Mollie Ward in Ward 7

We have been neighbors to Mollie Ward and her family for 20-plus years. Mollie has been an active and caring participant both in our ward and in the city. She is keenly attuned to the needs of Bloomington so that it may thrive going forward - investments in infrastructure of our older neighborhoods, such as street rehabilitation, water and sewer systems, and support to keep our older neighborhoods vital.

Mollie is compassionate and will work tirelessly to see that people in all neighborhoods are treated fairly, equitably and respectfully. We wholeheartedly support Mollie to represent Ward 7 on the Bloomington City Council and encourage you to join us with your vote.

Pamela and Alan Dick, Bloomington

