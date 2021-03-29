LETTER: Backing Mwilambwe in Bloomington

I am supporting Mboka Mwilambwe to be the next mayor of Bloomington to provide the necessary leadership for the city to move forward amid several on-going crises and uncertainly at the state and federal levels. I support Mboka because he has a proven track-record as an elected official of thoughtful and reflective decision-making. He also listens carefully to the opinions of all, whether they agree with his position or not. And in his current position at Illinois State University, he has acted to stem the occurrences of discrimination and harassment at the university and has actively promoted an inclusive campus climate.

As mayor pro tem since 2019, Mboka has shown the ability to bring city council members, who have quite different political philosophies, together to achieve goals that benefit the city. He also brought together a group of people with strikingly different political stances to serve as his campaign team to achieve a common goal. Given the current political climate of polarization, these are remarkable achievements.

He has not aligned himself with a local political party or interest groups because he respects that this is a non-partisan election. He genuinely wants to represent all interests on the behalf of Bloomington.

Please join me in voting for Mboka for mayor for the sake of the continued prosperity and future of the city.

Bob Bradley. Bloomington

