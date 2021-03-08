LETTER: Backing Parker for Heartland board

I am writing to support Catrina Parker for Heartland Community College Board of Trustees. Catrina understands the value of Heartland and the virtual role it plays in our communities because she has experienced it firsthand as a student and then as a graduate. After Heartland she went on to earn her undergrad from Illinois State and masters from DePaul and now works in underwriting at State Farm.

Catrina has broad community experience that will lend itself to Heartland’s educational mission including her involvement with the Promise Council and her position on the Bloomington Library Board. Her professional background more than equips her any challenges that may arise.

Catrina is confident, knowledgeable, and well-informed on the issues. From Pontiac to Bloomington/Normal to Lincoln, the residents of our area will be well served with her in this important leadership role. Please join me in voting for Catrina Parker for Heartland Community College Board of Trustees.

Josh Barnett, Bloomington

