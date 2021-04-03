 Skip to main content
LETTER: Backing Preston for Normal council
LETTER: Backing Preston for Normal council

I am supporting Scott Preston for Normal Town Council. Scott understands the importance of creating jobs, keeping taxes low, and investing in our local infrastructure. While people may initially move to a town for a job, they will stay for a high quality of life and affordable cost of living. Scott's voting record demonstrates his efforts to both keep property taxes low while also investing in our parks, trails, and roads. We need this type of common sense leadership in city hall, now more than ever. Vote Scott Preston for Normal Town Council on April 6.

Anthony Neve, Normal

