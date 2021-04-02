 Skip to main content
LETTER: Backing Preston in Normal for council
Vote Scott Preston for Normal Town Council on April 6th. He brings strong leadership and a thoughtful approach to local government. He understands the importance of having an educated and trained local workforce. Normal's first rate educational institutions make for a perfect pipeline to properly equip the next generation of Normal residents to stay and work here in the community they were raised and educated in. Scott is a perfect example of this. Vote Scott Preston for Normal Town Council on April 6.

Anna Kraft, Normal

