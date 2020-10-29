LETTER: Backing Sommer for re-election in 88th

I am writing in support of Keith Sommer for re-election as Representative of the 88th Legislative District. Keith has always been there for his constituents in McLean County. Most important, he understands and truly listens/cares. He also follows up on his promises.

Earlier this year I sent him a request on behalf of over 30 neighbors in Oak Hill asking him for Illinois DOT action on needed repairs to the entrance to our subdivision, that happened. He even drove out and talked with several neighbors to get more first-hand information.

We also asked him to help with a DOT speed limit review of busy Route 9. He also made that happen. The much-needed major repairs to Route 9 are still planned as part of the overall highway project, according to Keith. Reducing the speed limit on Route 9 coming from the west where a hill obstructs the view, is a major step forward and his action will likely avoid deadly accidents. It also allows law enforcement to act, when needed.

Please join me in voting to re-elect Keith Sommer.

Howard J. Heatherwick, Bloomington

