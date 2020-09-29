LETTER: Backing Sorrells for coroner

As a former McLean County Deputy Coroner I still have a very strong interest in how the Coroner and their staff manage the office. When someone is contacted by a member of any Coroner office, it is usually the worse news anyone could hear. That person needs to be some one who is totally committed to the profession. Some of these traits are,professional, supportive and dedicated. Also someone who is respected by the community, healthcare facilities, police on the streets and EMS services. The only candidate I see filling all of these requirements is Abbi Sorrells.