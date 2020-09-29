LETTER: Backing Sorrells for coroner

As a former McLean County Deputy Coroner I still have a very strong interest in how the Coroner and their staff manage the office. When someone is contacted by a member of any Coroner office, it is usually the worse news anyone could hear. That person needs to be some one who is totally committed to the profession. Some of these traits are,professional, supportive and dedicated. Also someone who is respected by the community, healthcare facilities, police on the streets and EMS services. The only candidate I see filling all of these requirements is Abbi Sorrells.
Having campaigned for this office prior I remember all of the wonderful people I met on the campaign trail. As I stated before this office remains near and dear to my heart. If you supported me in 2016 please support me in 2020 and vote for Abbi Sorrells. She is the clear cut choice to manage the office of the coroner. Having talked to her in depth about her vision for the office she will manage a stable staff and be a true voice for the taxpayers of McLean County. Vote Sorrells.
Gary Morefield, Arrowsmith
